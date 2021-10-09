Parachute Price Tops $0.0039 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $146,440.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.