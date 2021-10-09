ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $53.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,894.12 or 1.00054484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.05 or 0.00545079 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004896 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

