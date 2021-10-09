PARSIQ Market Cap Reaches $64.39 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $64.39 million and $860,681.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.00546211 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.97 or 0.01083115 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

