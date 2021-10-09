Patron (PAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Patron has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $461.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

