Paybswap (PAYB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,377.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $850,753.71 and $140,377.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,814,930 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.