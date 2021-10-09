Paybswap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,377.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $850,753.71 and $140,377.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,814,930 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

