PayBX (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00229864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011964 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

