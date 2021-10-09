PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $139,067.86 and $60.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00227237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00101205 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

