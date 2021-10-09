Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Paylocity worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $275.50 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 220.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $55,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,678.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

