PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC decreased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 706,430 shares during the period. PDC Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC owned 0.16% of PDC Energy worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 39.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 859,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,076. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

