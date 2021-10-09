PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.29 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $285.02 million and approximately $622,620.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00231081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00101974 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,353,589,819 coins and its circulating supply is 981,526,662 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

