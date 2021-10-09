Pendle (PENDLE) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Pendle has a market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00139405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,498.25 or 0.99958899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06494670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

