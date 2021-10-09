Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.86.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.09 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

