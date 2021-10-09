Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.86.
PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.09 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.55.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
