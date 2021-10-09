Penta (PNT) Trading Up 22.1% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $925,280.37 and approximately $16,768.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00231146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

