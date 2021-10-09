Peony (PNY) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $18,978.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00045533 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 34,577,680 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

