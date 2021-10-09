Peony Price Up 17.5% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $18,983.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00046233 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 34,221,240 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.