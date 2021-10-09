Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.41% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

