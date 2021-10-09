People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

