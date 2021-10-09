pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0039

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. pEOS has a market cap of $3.23 million and $3,192.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00140976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.75 or 1.00011957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.01 or 0.06354450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

