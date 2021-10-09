pEOS (PEOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,192.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $3,192.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00140976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.75 or 1.00011957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.01 or 0.06354450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

