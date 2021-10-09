PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $761.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00106753 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,166,677 coins and its circulating supply is 61,389,213 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

