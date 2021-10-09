PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

