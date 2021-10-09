Peseta Digital 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $127.00 (PTD)

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Peseta Digital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peseta Digital has a market capitalization of $39,684.43 and approximately $127.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peseta Digital has traded 61.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peseta Digital Profile

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,613,129 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peseta Digital Coin Trading

