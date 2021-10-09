Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 43,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.