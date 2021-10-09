Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,019.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $43,019.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,058,943 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

