Phantasma Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $75.52 million and $1.22 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,262.05 or 0.99976020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.50 or 0.00534591 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

