Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $383.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,548.69 or 1.00149044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00352750 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00597795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.00238891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004279 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,555,612 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

