PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $237,657.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $237,657.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00230820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012188 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

