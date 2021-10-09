Phore (PHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,315.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2,315.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.66 or 0.00370003 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,073,079 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

