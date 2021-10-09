Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $2,344.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00338864 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,076,252 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

