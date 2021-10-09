Pickle Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.80 or 0.00016005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,735,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,330 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

