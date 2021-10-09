Pillar Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.32 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $151,429.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00230569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00102076 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

