PIN (PIN) Price Down 36.5% This Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00087511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,098.02 or 0.99879542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.24 or 0.06417608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003277 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

