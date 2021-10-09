Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,232.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.