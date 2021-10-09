Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of Pinterest worth $165,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $97,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

NYSE PINS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,781 shares of company stock worth $47,201,504 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

