Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.23% of Pinterest worth $3,172,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $204,859,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of PINS opened at $51.64 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $3,225,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,781 shares of company stock valued at $47,201,504. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

