Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 179.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $5,503,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,018,236.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,781 shares of company stock valued at $47,201,504. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

