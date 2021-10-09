Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,221 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Pinterest worth $84,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 4,846,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,655,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,018,236.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,549,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,781 shares of company stock worth $47,201,504 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.