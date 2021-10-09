Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $193.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

