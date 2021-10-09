Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.88% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $3,918,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,543,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $193.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.