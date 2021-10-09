Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $2.38 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $445.24 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00004348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00232772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00124703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00146247 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,363,483 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

