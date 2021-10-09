PirateCash Price Tops $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $616,631.23 and approximately $1,533.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,425,770 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.