Pirl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $129.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $93,013.50 and approximately $129.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.