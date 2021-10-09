Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

