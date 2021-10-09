Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 434.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,098 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 255.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

