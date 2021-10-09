Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.43

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.43 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 11.97 ($0.16). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 154,156 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of £37.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.43.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

