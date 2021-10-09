Playcent Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,154.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $56,154.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00230292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.