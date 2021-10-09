PlayDapp (PLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $216.94 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $216.94 million and approximately $44.50 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00229074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00101923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012119 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

