PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,684.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $404,010.22 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00231358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00102284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

