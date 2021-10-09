Po.et Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $470,777.14 and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00102142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012018 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

